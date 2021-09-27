‘The Avengers’ & ‘Deadpool’ Join Letterboxd’s One Million Watched Club!

Marvel has struck Letterboxd gold again with The Avengers (2012) and Deadpool (2016) reaching the coveted one million watched.

For those who don't know. Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie fans, and it allows members to log, review and discuss all things movies.

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is quite self-explanatory – it’s the list of films that one million members have watched.

The Avengers and Deadpool have become the 4th and 5th Marvel movies to join the list and 16th and 17th overall.

Deadpool also holds the achievement of becoming the first X-Men movie and first non-MCU Marvel film to reach one million watched.

“Deadpool & Korg React”: Deadpool’s first appearance with an MCU character (Korg).

The other Marvel films on the list are Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

According to the official Letterboxd One Million Watched List, the next Disney movies to join will be:

Inside Out

Up

Avengers: Endgame

Ratatouille

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Star Wars: A New Hope

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also set to join the club by the end of the year.

Both The Avengers and Deadpool are available to stream on Disney+, Hulu, and Star+ (depending on your region).