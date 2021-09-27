Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sweeps the Tony Awards with 10 Wins!

After more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has woken up and swept the Tony Awards with 10 wins including Best Musical!

Based upon 20th Century Fox’s Academy Award-winning film, Moulin Rouge! tells the story of Christian, a composer who falls in love with cabaret star and Moulin Rogue headline act, Satine.

The Broadway production was nominated for 14 awards, just 1 short of tying with Jagged Little Pill’s 15.

The show won the following:

Best Musical

Best Director of a Musical (Alex Timbers)

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Aarn Tveit)

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Danny Burstein)

Best Choreography (Sonya Tayeh)

Best Orchestrations (Justin Levine, Matt Stine, Katie Krasek and Charlie Rosen)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Derek McLane)

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Catherine Zuber)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Justin Townsend)

Best Sound Design of a Musical (Peter Hylenski)

And was nominated for:

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Karen Olivo)

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Sahr Ngaujah)

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Robyn Hurder)

Best Book of a Musical (John Logan)

Interestingly, the impact that the Broadway shutdown had on the Tony Awards meant that the 2019-2020 season was abruptly cut short. This meant that most shows were deemed ineligible until the 2020-2021 season leaving only 4 musicals to compete.

This also affected the nomination process and a partial cause of Aaron Tveit being the only nominee for Best Lead Actor in a Musical. Luckily for Tveit, he managed to surpass the 60% vote in order to win and took home his first Tony Award.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City and a National Tour will begin in February 2022.

The first international production will open in London on 8th December 2021, which we will have a review for on Sunday 19th December.

Note: Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a non-Disney production by Global Pictures, based upon the Disney-owned film.

