Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Guide: New Shows and Entertainment

New Nighttime Spectaculars

Disney Enchantment

“Behold an all-new nighttime extravaganza that will take you on a journey beyond the ordinary to a land of magic.”

Location: Cinderella Castle & Main Street U.S.A., Magic Kingdom

Opening Date: October 1st, 2021*

Details: Be swept up in a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun as you watch this nighttime spectacular unfold. Inspiring everyone to believe in magic, Disney Enchantment will feature captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom park.

*Show officially debuts on Friday 10/1, but a preview will be streamed live Thursday 9/30 at 10:15PM ET/7:15PM PT.

Harmonious

“Experience this nighttime spectacular and discover how Disney music and stories have the power to bring people together.”

Location: World Showcase, Epcot

Opening Date: October 1st, 2021*

Details: The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world. Come and be dazzled by all of it as you discover how Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all, overcoming any language or border.

This magnificent new show brings to World Showcase Lagoon an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers in a 360-degree view. Enter amazing worlds inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog and other classic stories. Colorful images and effects dance and change as Harmonious weaves familiar Disney music and stories together in brand-new ways. Through unique perspectives as diverse as the world itself, Disney songs hop from language to language as the show brings people from different parts of the world together to unlock the magic of possibility.

*Show officially debuts on Friday 10/1, but a preview will be streamed live Wednesday 9/29 at 9PM ET/6PM PT.

New & Updated Daytime/Theater/Water Shows

Disney KiteTails

“Favorite Disney characters will take to the sky for an all-new performance during The World’s Most Magical Celebration!”

Location: Discovery River Theater, Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Opening Date: October 1st, 2021

Details: Hearts and imaginations will soar as incredible kites and windcatchers dance through the air to the beat of beloved Disney songs during this high-flying performance at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Be awed by elaborate, three-dimensional kites of Simba, Zazu, King Louie, Baloo and more as they take flight above the Discovery River Theater.

Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcades

Location:Magic Kingdom

Opening Date: October 1st, 2021

Description: Mickey and friends debut their 50th anniversary EARidescent outfits in a cavalcade that will pass through Magic Kingdom several times a day.

Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney

“Watch in wonder as the beauty of Disney animation blends with the thrilling spectacle of Cirque du Soleil!”

Location: West Side, Disney Springs

Opening Date: November 18th, 2021

Description: Set your imagination in motion with Drawn to Life—a love letter to the art of Disney animation.

In this first-ever collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, journey into a world where an animator’s desk becomes the stage and drawings come alive. The show is a celebration of life, accentuated by the delightful, mesmerizing movements of Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic mastery.

Let the Magic Begin

“Join the opening ceremonies with Mickey and the gang as they welcome you to the most magical place on earth!”

Location: Main Street U.S.A., Magic Kingdom

Opening Date: October 1st, 2021 (Allegedly, not officially announced)

Description: Just before Magic Kingdom park officially opens, make your way down Main Street, U.S.A. to the front of Cinderella Castle. Soon, the sound of trumpet fanfare bursts through the morning air, signaling the arrival of the Royal Herald.

There, you’re greeted by Mickey Mouse himself, along with a special Disney surprise you’ll have to experience to believe!

Electrical Water Pageant (Added 50th Float)

“Whimsical sea creatures sail across Seven Seas Lagoon to classic Disney tunes during this floating nighttime parade.”

Location: Seven Seas Lagoon

Opening Date: October 1st, 2021

Description: A bright green sea monster leads an enchanting, twinkling musical pageant you can see and hear from locations along the shore.

Behold an enhanced Electrical Water Pageant with festive new touches and an extra dash of pixie dust during The World’s Most Magical Celebration

Additional Entertainment News

Casey’s Corner

Main Street, Magic Kingdom

Pianist returns October 1st, 2021

Fantasmic!

Sunset Boulevard, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Expected to return in 2022

Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision

Canada Pavilion, Epcot

Expected to return 2022