ABC’s Walt Disney World 50th Special Scores Impressive Ratings

Friday night can be a tough night for television ratings, especially with pandemic restrictions slowly being lifted and people willing to venture to movie theaters and restaurants again, but Disney flexed its muscle this last Friday, scoring strong ratings for its Walt Disney World special.

The Most Magical Story on Earth, the Whoopie Goldberg hosted ABC News produced special aired Friday October 1st at 8PM on ABC. The show focused on the creation, development, and evolution of the 50 year old central Florida resort, Walt Disney World. The show earned a 0.5 in the coveted 18-49 year old demographic, the second highest rating in that demographic for the night. This means that .5% of all 18-49 year olds in the country were watching the show. That might not seem like a lot, but the number one show in that category, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, scored a 0.6 rating.

In terms of total viewers from all demographics, the special had 3.81 million viewers, putting it second in total viewers. Interestingly the number one show in total viewers was not WWE, it was the season debut of SWAT on CBS.

The Disney special featured performances by Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey, with commentary from Julie Andrews, John Stamos, Tom Brady, Candace Cameron, and more. The show also highlighted the company’s leadership, with commentary from former CEO Michael Eisner, former CEO and current Executive Chairman Bob Iger, and current CEO Bob Chapek.

The show is currently available to stream on the Disney owned Hulu and will be available on Disney+ starting October 8th, 2021.