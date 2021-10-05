Jessica Biel Replaces Elisabeth Moss in Hulu Drama Series ‘Candy’

Jessica Biel (7th Heaven) has replaced Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) in Hulu’s true-crime drama Candy, which follows Candy Montgomery, who killed her church friend with an ax. Moss dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. The actress has a busy schedule, she is currently filming The Shining Girls for Apple TV+, then will move into production on Run Rabbit Run, She Will Rise, and Francis and the Godfather.

The limited series comes from The Act writer and co-exec producer Robin Veith and exec produced by The Act co-creator Nick Antosca. A writer’s room is currently being formed for the series.

Read: Kelly Campbell Exits as President of Hulu

Candy is set in Texas in 1980 and based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. Moss will play Montgomery, who seemingly had it all – a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

Jim Atkinson and John Bloom are consulting producers. Veith, who also wrote on Mad Men, wrote the pilot script. Michael Uppendhal, who has helmed episodes of Mad Men and Fargo, directs. Biel will also executive produce with her producing partner Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. It is her latest on-screen TV role after starring in The Sinner. Biel also produces Freeform’s Cruel Summer.