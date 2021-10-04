Kelly Campbell Exits as President of Hulu

Effective immediately, Kelly Campbell will exit her position as President of Hulu. A position she earned in 2020, just before the pandemic.

In a memo sent to staff on Monday, Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, said the Hulu president has left the company “effectively immediately.” In the interim, Campbell’s direct reports — Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin Gilford, Brian Henderson, and Annie Luo — will report to Rebecca Campbell.

Read the memo that Rebecca Campbell sent to Disney staffers Monday:

Dear Team –

I wanted to let you all know that Kelly Campbell has left the Company, effective immediately. I know you’ll join me in thanking her for her contributions to Hulu over the past four years and wishing her well.

For an interim period, Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin Gilford, Brian Henderson and Annie Luo will report into me. Additionally, the leaders of the Disney Streaming cross-business teams — Joe Inzerillo, Jerrell Jimerson, Jaya Kolhatkar and Karen Van Kirk — will dual-report to Michael Paull and, temporarily, to me.

Hulu remains an important part of our direct-to consumer strategy, and I look forward to working closely with all of you until her replacement is named.

My best,

Rebecca

