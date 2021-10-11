Disney+ to Pass Netflix in Subscribers in 2025

Disney+ may have hit a bit of a road bump in subscriber growth over the last couple of months, but that isn’t going to stop them from passing Netflix in subscribers in the next few years.

According to Digital TV Research, Disney+ will pass Netflix in subscribers in 2025. “Three platforms will control nearly half the world’s SVOD subscriptions by 2026,” according to Digital TV Research. “Disney+ will be the biggest winner, overtaking Netflix in 2025. Disney+ will add 140 million subscribers between 2021 and 2026 to bring its total to 284 million. About 121 million of Disney+’ subscribers (43 percent of its total) in 2026 will be in the 13 Asian countries under the Hotstar brand.”

In the company’s most recent quarter (reported in September), Disney+ subscriber numbers beat estimates when the service added more than 12 million subscribers, reaching 116 million.

If Disney+ wants to continue to add new subscribers, they need to add new content. Well, the service is continuing to do that and the service hopes to show that content off on Disney+ Day, November 12. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come.

Subscribers to the service will be entertained with an inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.

Disney+ will be expanded to new territories throughout November, including South Korea and Taiwan on November 12th and Hong Kong on November 16th. Helping to spread the Disney magic around the globe.