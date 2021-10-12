Advance Tickets For ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ on Sale

Advance tickets for 20th Century Studios’ and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong are now available for purchase at: https://www.fandango.com or wherever tickets are sold. To celebrate, the studio has released a new clip from the film, as well as exclusive exhibitor posters and film stills. Ron’s Gone Wrong opens in theaters nationwide on October 22, 2021.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. Ron’s Gone Wrong features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca.

The film is directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine, with Octavio E. Rodriguez co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham & Smith. Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith and Baynham serving as executive producers.





