‘Eternals’ Advance Ticket Sales Tops ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Shang-Chi’

As the box office sees some much-needed success from films like Free Guy and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios’ next feature film Eternals is expected to continue the trend in November. According to Deadline, advance sales for the newest MCU flick, which on sale Monday, is estimated to have earned $2.6 million in its first 24 hours. The figures are 86% higher than Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings ($1.4M) and 30% ahead of Black Widow ($2M) over the same timespan.

AMC Theaters say this is their largest day-one sales so far this year. Eternals is currently long tracking for a $100-$125 million opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film is also waiting on China for approval of the film’s release, which is crucial to its international and worldwide success. Insiders say an approval is more than likely. According to insiders, the early reception on Eternals is through the roof. The film will have its world premiere on Monday, with the first reactions to come soon after.

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast also includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Matthew K. Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh.

Eternals hits theaters on November 5, 2021.