Long-Awaited Doc ‘The Adventures Thru The Walt Disney Archives’ Will Hit Disney+ Next Month

Following its exclusive premiere for D23 members last June, the mysterious and long-awaited documentary The Adventures Thru the Walt Disney Archives will finally be accessible to fans via Disney+ next month!

The John Gleim-directed film follows Disney legend Don Hahn as he explores the fabled Walt Disney Archives and unveils previously unreleased materials from countless animated, live-action, and theme park projects.

Besides Hahn, Former Disney CEO Bob Iger, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, film historian Leonard Maltin and many, many more appear and assist in taking fans behind the scenes on what might literally be the journey of a true Disney fan’s lifetime.

The film will hit the streamer November 19th.

You can check out the trailer down below.

SOURCE: Collider