Follow Us

Long-Awaited Doc ‘The Adventures Thru The Walt Disney Archives’ Will Hit Disney+ Next Month

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Following its exclusive premiere for D23 members last June, the mysterious and long-awaited documentary The Adventures Thru the Walt Disney Archives will finally be accessible to fans via Disney+ next month!

This news comes courtesy of Collider, who first broke the story.

The John Gleim-directed film follows Disney legend Don Hahn as he explores the fabled Walt Disney Archives and unveils previously unreleased materials from countless animated, live-action, and theme park projects.

Besides Hahn, Former Disney CEO Bob Iger, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, film historian Leonard Maltin and many, many more appear and assist in taking fans behind the scenes on what might literally be the journey of a true Disney fan’s lifetime.

The film will hit the streamer November 19th.

You can check out the trailer down below.

SOURCE: Collider

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

READ NEXT

Obi-Wan, Ewan McGregor, Kumail Nanjiani
  • Disney+, Lucasfilm

When Kumail Met Obi-Wan….

  • Nanjiani and McGregor Inside the World of Star Wars Sometimes the most remarkable Star
  • 6:12 pm

Copyright © 2021 thedisinsider.com Powerd by Abacuschains.com

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube