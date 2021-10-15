‘Love and Monsters’ Director Michael Matthews Replaces Ridley Scott on ‘Merlin’

It’s been a few years since reports came out that Ridley Scott (The Martian) with direct a Sword in the Stone spin off centered on Merlin. Today, the project is back in the news.

According to Deadline, the project is still in the early stages of development. Michael Matthews, who directed this year‘s critical hit Love and Monsters has signed on to replace Scott. Gil Netter is producing from with the latest draft by Chris Weitz (Pinocchio).

Read: Exclusive: ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Star Taylor Henderson Joins ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

T.A Barron’s Merlin books follow the adventures of the young powerful wizard before he met and would become to mentor to the famous King Arthur.

One would imagine that Disney might want to prioritize on the Merlin film before the long-in-development Sword in the Stone remake that has 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo still attached direct, so Merlin can already be established as this grand sorcerer.