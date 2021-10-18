Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Adds Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito is the latest A-lister to join Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot, The Hollywood Reporter reported exclusively Monday evening.

He joins the already (insanely stacked) cast consisting of Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Owen Wilson (Loki), and Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian).

Like Wilson and Dawson, DeVito is yet another Disney alum to join the project. He previously voiced the character Phil in the animated Disney classic Hercules.

Justin Simien, who is arguably most known for his film (and TV series of the same name) Dear White People and who was previously announced to be working on a untitled Lando Calrissian solo series for Disney+, will make his big-budget studio debut with the film. It’s currently in production in New Orleans and Atlanta.

Although it’s unclear when Disney plans to release the film, seeing that it looks like it’s being fast-tracked, Star Wars fans might have to wait a little bit longer for that series.

Kate Dippold, who penned the 2016 female-led reboot of Ghostbusters, will write the script.

This version of the story will mark the second time the attraction makes its way to the big screen, following the 2003 film. Directed by Rob Minkoff (The Lion King), 2003’s The Haunted Mansion received negative reviews and has long remained all-but ignored by The Walt Disney Company.

This will also depart from the long-awaiting Guillermo Del Toro version, which was to be written and directed by the filmmaker, with a story centered on the Hatbox Ghost.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, however according to THR the film will “follow a mother and her son who come across a mansion that is more than it seems.” As expected, the film will be an expansion of the lore established by the popular Disneyland and Disney World ride.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter