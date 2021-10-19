Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Begins Filming

It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has started filming much sooner than expected. Chris Pratt shared the news on Twitter via Team Coco’s account. “What’s up everybody, Chris Pratt here, I’m on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This is Day One, that’s why these sick-ass muffin chops are back, pretty sweet. I’m very excited to be here…” (transcription via The Direct)

A special message from @prattprattpratt and his sick-ass mutton chops. Listen to him dissect his #ParksandRec character, Andy Dwyer, on this week's episode of "Parks and Recollection" with @RobLowe and @AlanYang: https://t.co/0ps1aJFd26 pic.twitter.com/wFH7PsxQrD — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 19, 2021

Production was expected to begin in November, so it’s nice to see the project is shooting a couple of weeks sooner than expected.

Story details on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being kept under wraps, but the last we saw the Guardians was at the end of Avengers: Endgame where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Will Poulter also joins the cast as Adam Warlock.

At Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige announced that James Gunn will direct the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The special is expected to premiere on Disney+ in December of 2022, but no official release date for the actual film has been set.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.