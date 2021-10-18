Marvel Studios Shifts Multiple Release Dates Including ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and More

On Monday, Marvel Studios has just shifted their entire Marvel movie theatrical schedule for 2022 and beyond. While Eternals remains on track for its November release and Spider-Man: No Way Home remains in December.

According to Deadline, there is no change in distribution strategy, which means no Disney+ theatrical day-and-date release, also the studio is not concerned with the theatrical outlook of any of their upcoming projects. Also, most of these projects are still in various stages of production, the shift allows the studios more time to work on the projects.

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will now kick off the summer movie season in 2022 on May 6 instead of opening on March 25, 2022. That will push Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder from that summer kickoff date to July 8, 2022. The only other movie opening against Doctor Strange 2 on May 6 is Focus Features’ Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris starring Lesley Manville. No rival studio event films are currently dated against Thor: Love & Thunder on its new date.

That will then push Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Ryan Coogler off that date to November 11, 2022. The movie is currently shooting in Atlanta and will wrap sometime late next month.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever knocks The Marvels from filmmaker Nia DaCosta from November 11 next year to February 17, 2023.

This will then push Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from that date to July 28, 2023. Both The Marvels and Ant-Man 3 are in production.

There’s another untitled Marvel movie which Disney is moving from November 10, 2023 to November 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, Disney has removed a live-action title previously on July 14, 2023, from the schedule and an untitled Marvel movie on October 6, 2023, off the schedule. Also, an untitled 20th Century Studios movie dated for October 20, 2023, is no longer on the schedule. Looks like Blade could possibly be the November 2023 release, unless Fantastic Four miraculously speeds up development in the coming months.