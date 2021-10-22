Hayden Christensen Returning To Galaxy Far, Far Away (Again) In Disney+ ‘Ahsoka’ Series

If you thought Disney was done with Darth Vader after the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, think again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hayden Christensen will return again and reprise his role as one of the greatest villains of all time in the planned Disney+ Ahsoka Tano series.

Much is still unknown about the series, which is due to begin production early next month, but Christensen’s casting is the first major news about the series since Lucasfilm announced it at last year’s Disney Investor Day.

Like The Mandalorian, in which the character her made live-action debut, the series – aptly titled Ahsoka – is expected to take place 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi. Considering that this is after Vader’s death, it’s unclear how Christensen will fit in, though it will mostly be through flashback sequences…or will it? (Don’t mind the Jedi mind tricks)

Rosario Dawson will star as the fan-favorite Jedi Knight, while Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau will return to write and executive produce the show respectively.

Stay tuned for more new updates soon!

SOURCE: THR