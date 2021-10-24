Rick Riordan Announces Co-Writer on Disney+ ‘Daughter of the Deep’ – Aditi Brennan Kapil

Rick Riordan’s post-LA trip update speaks to news about his book and film projects.

Yes, the top story yesterday was the confirmation of James Bobin directing the first episode of Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson show. But it also says here in Riordan’s “Back from LA and into the Deep!” that his Disney+ Daughter of the Deep show now has a co-writer.

Riordan posted:

Aditi Brennan Kapil. Image: RickRiordan.com

[E]xciting news: We got to sit down in person for the first time with my co-writer for the upcoming Disney+ feature film adaptation for Daughter of the Deep, Aditi Brennan Kapil.

“n accomplished playwright and screenwriter, Aditi brings a wealth of talent, experience, and personal insight to this project,” explained Riordan. “Becky and I knew right away she was the best writer for this adaptation and getting to meet her in person only confirmed our confidence.

“We will be equal partners on this screenplay, and I am thrilled to work with her to bring Ana Dakkar’s story to the screen.”

Rick Riordan. Image. BN.com

Known for work on Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Netflix’s Away, and Stars’ American Gods, Aditi was feted for Orange, Imogen Says Nothing, and The Displaced Hindu Gods Trilogy.

Meanwhile, Riordan explained that contracts are still in process, and the pair can get down to work as soon as the paperwork is processed.

“As soon as I can announce more, I will,” said Riordan, who also posted about his upcoming virtual media tour on Monday, October 25.

“You might see me or hear me on your local TV or radio station soon,” he wrote.

Finally, here’s hoping Mr. Riordan drops some more deets on any of his projects when he speaks with reporters tomorrow.