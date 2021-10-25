Public Notice Speaks to DisneylandForward Plans

Anaheim explores the impact of the DisneyForward Project

Disney has submitted applications to the City of Anaheim for the proposed #DisneylandForward expansion project:https://t.co/x1pd2leGvB#Disneyland — Astro (@AstroOrbitor) October 24, 2021

The application says Disney would implement the DisneylandForward Project in multiple phases over the next 30 years or more! 😲😲😲 — Astro (@AstroOrbitor) October 24, 2021

Of DisneylandForward, the filing (pdf linked in the tweet) officially explained:

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, U.S., Inc. (Disney), has submitted applications to the City of Anaheim (City) for the proposed DisneylandForward Project (proposed project) to provide for the continued, long-term growth of the Disneyland Resort within The Anaheim Resort. The proposed project is a request from Disney for more flexibility as to the location of permitted uses within Disney’s properties in the Disneyland Resort Specific Plan No. 92-1 (DRSP) and the Anaheim Resort Specific Plan No. 92-2 (ARSP) areas and streamlined review of future Disney projects in these areas. The proposed project would also facilitate the use of improved technologies, such as energy-efficient lighting and small cellular sites, and more drought-tolerant landscaping that w›ould be applicable to the entire Anaheim Resort. City of Anaheim

Perusing the “Notice of Preparation” it’s clear that Disneyland is looking to make a major impact on its current footprint.

Image: City of Anaheim.

Back in March, the OC Register’s Brady McDonald posted about the plans:

Disneyland has unveiled long-term plans for theme park, retail and parking expansion as the Anaheim theme park prepares to work with the city to reimagine what the resort district will look like over the next couple decades.

“DisneylandForward is Disney’s effort to work with the city to grow the Disneyland resort, update the blueprint for the resort district and propel Anaheim’s economic rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic,” added McDonald. “Disney will be asking the city over the next weeks and months for more flexibility in how it develops company land planned for specific uses in the 1990s to be able to add a mix of theme park, hotel, retail, dining and entertainment on the eastern and western edges of the Disneyland resort.”

And at that time, Jeanette Lomboy, Disneyland portfolio executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, said, “Because of the current rigid district structure, we just need more flexibility.

“We’re excited about the possibilities and ready to dream. Believe me, we have no shortage of ideas, content or stories to tell or build.”

Of course, in Anaheim’s “Notice of Preparation” is a “proposed project.”

However, the city and Disneyland Resort need to start somewhere, and this public notice is a great next step.

