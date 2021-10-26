Bill Murray Casually Reveals ‘Ant-Man 3’ Role

A while back, there were some rumblings of comedic legend Bill Murray making his MCU debut in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel, Quantumania. While we either get confirmation of major casting news like that from Marvel Studios or larger trade sites, the actor recently confirmed his involvement himself.

While promoting Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch – and speaking to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung – Murray pulled an Alfred Molina and unflinchingly unveiled that he had just finished shooting a film with the director of Bring It On. When you realize that Peyton Reed was the director of Bring It On and that the only film he’s been working on has been the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, it’s easy to put two and two together.

You can read Murray’s full (translated) exchange down below:

Großes Vergnügen neulich, auch wenn er mich zwei Stunden warten ließ: mein Interview mit Bill Murray zum Start von #TheFrenchDispatch, jetzt im Kino. pic.twitter.com/24ij0XI2hB — Patrick Heidmann (@patrickheidmann) October 25, 2021

Journalist: Is it especially important for you to work with people you know well and like?

Murray: “You know, I made a Marvel movie recently. I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever. Anyways, some people were pretty surprised why I decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him. He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago which I think is damn good. So I agreed, even though as an actor I’m not normally interested in these huge comic book adaptations.“

When asked if he regretted his involvement in the film, Murray added:

“Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don’t think I need that experience a second time. And to come back to your previous question: I have mostly had a pretty good knack for avoiding the nasties of this industry. Fortunately, most good artists are also good people. At least that’s how I experience it with my friends.“

Now that we know Murray is in the film – and it’s most likely a one-off role – it’s time to theorize who he’ll be playing.

As likely as it is that he’s playing a human character, it wouldn’t be surprising if he just provided his voice to some creature from the Quantum Realm. We’ll just have to wait two years to find out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania blasts off into theaters on July 28, 2023.

SOURCES: FAZ.net, The Cosmic Circus