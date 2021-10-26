RUMOR: Killian Scott To Play Skrull With Ties To X-Men In ‘Secret Invasion’

A while back our friends at Murphy’s Multiverse did a wonderful piece speculating that Irish actor Killian Scott would be playing a Skrull in the highly anticipated Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Now, according to The Direct not only might Murphy’s Multiverse be right, but Scott’s character could be pivotal to the future and expansion of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Sources close to The Direct indicate that Scott will play a Skrull by the name of Fiz. For those unfamiliar with the comics, Fiz is a unique Skrull in the way that he can shape-shift to an extra degree. Aside from being able to mimic different alien races like the rest of his kind Fiz can also change his size, shrinking and growing at will.

Additionally, his comic book counterpart has a history with Professor X. After being exiled by his people because of his mutant abilities Fiz notably found solace on Earth and alongside the X-Men, eventually going on to help them fight Apocalypse.

While the X-Men have yet to be officially introduced in the MCU, Fiz’s entrance could lay the foundation for their arrival.

Conversely, it is possible that Scott could just be playing a totally different Skrull with that name, or another character entirely. Keep in mind that the series is still in its early stages of production and that anything can change. Not to mention, because Marvel is so tight-lipped, we won’t know about any of this for sure until the series finally drops next year.

For those unfamiliar with the popular Secret Invasion crossover event in which the series will be based on, it chronicles the discovery that a secret sect of Skrulls plot to take over the world by slowly infiltrating, impersonating, and replacing people at every level of life on Earth including The Avengers.

As you might imagine, the show will create major trust issues…

Currently, aside from Ben-Adir, Scott, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman there have been no other actors or characters from the MCU confirmed to appear. We expect that to change soon.

SOURCES: Murphy’s Multiverse, The Direct