RUMOR: ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Green-Lit At Marvel, Will Begin Production In 2023

For a while, it’s been suspected that a Thunderbolts project was in development in some form over at Marvel Studios.

Thanks to a new report from The GWW , it seems as if the project is finally coming to fruition and that it is expected to be a feature length film.

According to the site, several of its sources close to the studio have revealed that a movie adaptation featuring the team of reluctant heroes will commence production in 2023, alongside several other confirmed and unconfirmed projects such as Fantastic Four and (apparently) Nova.

With so many of the studios already announced projects either in production or beginning production soon – and with several additional mystery projects announced – we are just about due for an updated Marvel Studios slate. So it certainly makes sense that there would be a slew of new series and films ramping up to begin production in 2023.

As always though, because this is an unconfirmed report, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt – at least until there’s confirmation from a major trade or the studio itself.

For those unfamiliar with the Thunderbolts, it would be fair to say that they are Marvel’s equivalent to The Suicide Squad; however, they don’t have bombs in their necks forcing them to save the world against their will. Instead, they are recruited by General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Ross is currently played by William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was last seen in Black Widow in frail condition. Might that have been a subtle sign that he’s in need of a genetic upgrade? In the comics he does become the Red Hulk subjecting himself to a variant of the Super Soldier Program.

In the past, the Thunderbolts have consisted of Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster and even Venom – all of which currently exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, Deadpool, Luke Cage, and even Ghost Rider have served on the team at some point.

