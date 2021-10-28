Sebastián Yatra Performs The Original Song “Dos Oruguitas” in ‘Encanto’

Set for release on November 19 from Walt Disney Records, the Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) with score by award-winning composer Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold). Sebastián Yatra performs the original song “Dos Oruguitas” in Spanish in the film, as well as “Two Oruguitas,” the English language version of the song, in the end-credits. Previously announced artist Carlos Vives performs “Colombia, Mi Encanto.” The soundtrack is available now for pre-order. The physical soundtrack will be available on Dec. 17. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in theaters November 24, 2021.

Born in Medellín, Colombia and raised in Miami, Latin GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Yatra said, “It’s always been a dream of mine to be a part of a Disney movie and it really hits the heart when it’s a Disney movie about my country and showing the best of what we have to offer, which is love and family and miracles.”

“Dos Oruguitas” marked a first for Miranda. “This is the first song I ever wrote—beginning to end—in Spanish,” he says. “It’s about the journey of Mirabel’s grandparents—their realization that sometimes you have to let go, you have to do the impossible.” The song is performed in the film in Spanish by Yatra.

On diving into the music of the Colombian-set story, Miranda said “A lot of the rhythms are familiar to me, but the instrumentation and orchestration is different and often unique to Colombia. One of the most fun things is that the accordion is so central to the music. It was really a joy immersing myself in artists I didn’t know and doing deeper dives into those I’ve grown up loving—like Carlos Vives, who we’re lucky enough to work with on this movie. This entire process has been about falling in love with Colombian music and culture and getting to play in that space.”

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs and a full original score, plus one reprise and one end-credit version of a song from the film. The digital version of the soundtrack also includes instrumental versions of the songs.

The Songs of Encanto:

“The Family Madrigal” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz & Cast

“Waiting on a Miracle” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz

“Surface Pressure” – performed by Jessica Darrow

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Cast

“What Else Can I Do?” – performed by Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz

“Dos Oruguitas” – performed by Sebastián Yatra

“All of You” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, Maluma & Cast

“Colombia, Mi Encanto” – performed by Carlos Vives

“Two Oruguitas” – English language end-credit version of “Dos Oruguitas” performed by Sebastián Yatra

Award-winning composer Germaine Franco is behind the original score for Encanto. Franco worked closely with filmmakers and Miranda to create a signature score that complemented the songs and story.

Encanto is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitán.