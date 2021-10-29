‘Lightyear’ Passes ‘Eternals’ in Trailer Views in First 24 Hours

Earlier this week, Pixar Animation Studios gave us a shockingly great trailer with Lightyear. Well, thanks to that trailer, all signs are pointing to a fantastic box office debut for the film next year. According to Deadline, the film blasted off with 83 million views in its first 24 hours after dropping Wednesday.

The trailer views beat out Pixar’s 24-hour trailer views for recent movies including Toy Story 4 (62M), Soul (32M), and Luca (28M). The film also beat out Marvel Studios’ Eternals trailer from May, which had fans begging to see more, that trailer clocked in at 77M views. Lightyear‘s first-day online traffic also overtakes that of Cruella (71M). Among the first-day views for a Pixar teaser, Lightyear ranks second behind Incredibles 2 (114M).

Read: Disney Debuts Teaser Trailer & Poster for ‘Lightyear’

The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.

Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) lends his voice to Buzz. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory, helms Lightyear. Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot short) produces.

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022.