Disney Debuts Teaser Trailer & Poster for ‘Lightyear’

Disney has officially released the teaser trailer for Pixar’s next adventure, Lightyear! The first solo Buzz Lightyear movie since 2000’s Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins.

Lightyear will focus on the adventures of the “real” Buzz Lightyear who inspired the popular toy line seen in the Toy Story series. It will be the first theatrical Toy Story spin-off.

Chris Evans, a regular Disney collaborator has described the experience of voicing the real-life Buzz as ‘a dream come true‘.

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.” – Chris Evans

A nice teaser poster showing off Buzz Lightyear’s spacesuit was also released.

While we don’t know what the exact plot of Lightyear is, we can speculate from the teaser’s many epic shots, four of which I have included below!









Directed by Angus MacLane, Pixar’s Lightyear will be released on June 17th, 2022, exclusively in cinemas.