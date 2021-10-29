Two New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Books to Debut Next July

As Hocus Pocus 2 continues filming on the east coast. D23 has announced that two new books are coming next year, just in time for Halloween next year.

The site revealed the news via their Twitter account:

JUST REVEALED: These new Hocus Pocus books will put a spell on you! Check out the covers for Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization and The Hocus Pocus Spell Book: A Guide to Spells, Potions, and Hexes for the Aspiring Salem Witch. Both books hit shelves on July 5, 2022!

JUST REVEALED: These new Hocus Pocus books will put a spell on you! ✨ Check out the covers for Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization and The Hocus Pocus Spell Book: A Guide to Spells, Potions, and Hexes for the Aspiring Salem Witch. Both books hit shelves on July 5, 2022! pic.twitter.com/TUNpH1R6Nf — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) October 29, 2021

Read: Sebastián Yatra Performs The Original Song “Dos Oruguitas” in ‘Encanto’

Released in 1993 and directed by Kenny Ortega (The Descendants franchise), the original Hocus Pocus focuses on three witches that were accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. Together with his sister, the teenage Max Dennison has to try to steal the witch’s book of spells and stop them from becoming immortal. The film also starred Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, Vanessa Shaw as Allison, Jason Marsden as the voice of Binx, and Doug Jones as Billy. You can stream the classic on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus 2 Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. The film an aspiring witch named Becca. A teenager with few friends, Becca accidentally summons back the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween after finding a dark flame candle at the local magic shop- also the Sanderson Sisters’ former home.