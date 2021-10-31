Doug Jones to Return as Billy Butcherson in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

On Halloween, Disney+ shared some cool news about Hocus Pocus 2, as filming is underway in Rhode Island. The streamer took to social media to confirm the sequel is on the way and revealed the brand new cast, and some familiar faces.

The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.

Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The tweet confirms our exclusive report that Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch) has joined the cast. However, a returning favorite Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson was a welcome but not so shocking suprise. Looks like he will team up with new young cast of characters to take down his old fling Winifred Sanderson.

The sequel to the 1993 original Disney hit follows an aspiring witch named Becca. A teenager with few friends, Becca accidentally summons back the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween after finding a dark flame candle at the local magic shop- also the Sanderson Sisters’ former home. The character of Becca is joined by two of her classmates, Izzy and Cassie, an “oddball” and a popular girl who also happens to be Becca’s bully.

The script has been written by Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame and will be directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), who took over directing duties from Adam Shankman, who is currently working on post-production for Disenchanted. Shankman is still aboard the project as a producer. It will debut exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2022.