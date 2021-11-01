A New Doc About That Infamous Janet Jackson Super Bowl Performance In The Works At FX/Hulu

Disney might be most known for its family-friendly content, but one of its subsidiaries is about to boldly go where no one has dared to go – at least, until now anyway.

According to Deadline, The New York Times is developing a documentary about Janet Jackson’s notorious nip slip at the 2004 Super Bowl.

As of the subject matter wasn’t suprising enough, the doc is already ready to go and will launch later this month and be available to watch on both FX and Hulu.

The publication is clearly capitalizing on the success of its previous documentary about the Britney Spears conservatorship scandal, which arguably helped bring the years-long fight to the light.

Titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, the doc will explore the contrasts in Jackson’s career and Justin Timberlake following the event. While Jackson’s career never recovered, Timberlake continued to literally climb the charts.

It’ll feature exclusive interviews with several people who worked behind the scenes that fateful evening, alongside reporters investigating the event in hindsight with industry insiders, critics, and even members of Jackson’s family.

The film will be premiere on FX and Hulu simultaneously on November 19th.