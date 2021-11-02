New Disney+ Day Promo Offers A Look At Things Past And Content Still To Come

Disney+ Day is literally around the corner, and the hype is real.

While there’s already enough hype around the event, the House of Mouse dropped a special “lookback” video early Tuesday morning to not only celebrate the its primary streaming platform’s accomplishments so far, but to also tease some of the treats still to come.

You can take a look at the video down below!

In the video, you can see clips from iconic films like Avengers: Endgame and Hamilton, as well as relatively new and popular streamer-exclusive series such as The Mandalorian and Diary of a Future President.

Sprinkled in are clips from Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The World According To Jeff Goldblum: Season 2, and Olaf – all of which will premiere simultaneously on Disney+ Day.

Disney+ Day is next Friday, November 12.

SOURCE: The Walt Disney Company