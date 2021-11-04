Disney’s ‘Chang Can Dunk’ Scores Two More Actors

According to Deadline, two more young actors have just been added to the roster for the highly anticipated Disney+ original film Chang Can Dunk.

The outlet reports Maze Runner actor Dexter Darden and relative newcomer Ben Wang have been cast in the film in two crucial roles.

Darden will reportedly play a former pro basketball player who agrees to coach Chang, while Wang will play Chang’s best friend.

The two join the previously announced Bloom Li (who will be the titular character) and Chase Liefeld.

As the title suggest, the film will follow a young Asian American man named Chang, a constantly marginalized, not-popular high school kid who wants to play basketball. In an effort to join the high school’s basketball team and to learn how to dunk, he gives his all – and even falls in love along the way.

Jingyi Shao (Toe Nail) penned the film, but will also direct it. Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Rishi Rajani (The Forty-Year-Old Version) will produce the film.

The film is currently in production.

