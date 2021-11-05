Tyler Perry’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Still A Go At Disney – With Whoopi!

It’s been a while since we got any formal update on the highly anticipated next installment in the Sister Act franchise.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter this week, however, producer Tyler Perry revealed that the film is still in the works at Disney with original star Whoopi Goldberg attached and that a script is currently being written.

Now, a few months ago it was revealed that Tim Federle of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fame was brought on to helm the project. That’s still true according to Perry. And while you’d think that an A-lister like Goldberg would want to move on from the project she is happier than ever to return to play the character after nearly 3 decades.

Goldberg will also produce alongside Perry and Tom Leonardis.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise or its plot, the films follow a lounge singer who is forced to join a convent after witnessing a murder and being place in the witness protection program. Along the way she teaches some of the nuns to loosen up, but not without learning a few lessons in discipline herself.

No other details have been revealed about this soulful sequel so far – other than the fact that it’s being made specifically for Disney+ – but considering that it was announced a little under a year ago we anticipate that more updates are imminent – especially with Perry being so randomly candid about it.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter