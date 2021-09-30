Tim Federle to Direct ‘Sister Act 3’ For Disney+

There is finally is movement on the long in development Sister Act 3. According to Deadline, Tim Federle (Ferdinand) has signed on to direct the project with Madhuri Shekar (The Nevers) set to write the script.

Whoopi Goldberg is already signed on to return. The third movie in the Sister Actseries comes nearly 30 years after Goldberg first starred as Deloris or as we come to know her, Sister Mary Clarence, the lounge singer turned singing nun.

Goldberg will produce alongside Tyler Perry, Tom Leonardis.

The trade reports that Federle was brought on because there was a strong response to his upcoming musical for Disney+ Better Nate Than Ever, starring Lisa Kudrow (Friends). Disney saw him as the right person for this joyful, musical, nostalgic project with a fresh take.

Federle is no stranger to Disney+, as he most recently wrote, produced, and directed episodes of the hit series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as the Christmas special High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. Better Nate Than Ever will debut on the streamer next year.

The new Sister Act feature, announced by Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, on Thursday during Disney Investor Day, marks the fourth collaboration between Perry and Goldberg. They most recently partnered for 2018’s Nobody’s Fool with Tiffany Haddish. While promoting that film on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Perry suggested he and Goldberg team up to produce a third Sister Act.