Disney+ Day: Ahead Of Friday’s Festivities, The Company Enters The NFT Space

It was only a matter of time…

The Walt Disney Company is getting into the NFT space. While the announcement was initially made last week, the company expanded on the announcement in its press release about all the deals and festivities fans can take part in ahead of Disney+ Day Friday.

It also released a promotional video providing a first look at its digital collectibles titled “Golden Moments”. You can take a look at the video below.

The “Golden Moments” NFT collection will hit the platform and be available to purchase from Disney+ prior to Friday’s celebration. On November 12, though a special “Ultra Rare” digital collectible will be offered.

The company notes that customers in select markers who purchase one of the NFTs in this collection will receive a free 3 or 12 month trial of Disney+ from VeVe, the company partnering with Disney for the tokens.

You can view high-resolution photos of each asset available in the “Golden Moments” collection below.

Each will be available for purchase for $60.00 USD, and is unfortunately only obtainable through the purchase of a blind box.

For those unfamiliar with NFTs, short for Non-Fungible Tokens are digital assets that denote real-world items like music, art, memes, fashion, etc.

