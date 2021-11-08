Disney+ Day: All The Deals Being Offered Ahead Of Friday’s Celebration

In case you’ve been living under a rock, to commemorate the two year anniversary of the The Walt Disney Company’s popular streaming platform, Friday is Disney+ Day.

While the Walt Disney Company has already announced several pieces of content set to premiere on the platform Friday, today it announced that it would also be offering a slew of deals across its parks, experiences, and products leading to it’s main event.

At any of the company’s parks, any current Disney+ subscriber with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation for November 12 is in store for quite the surprise. “Disney+ subscribers are invited with their travel party to enter the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open,” the company said in a press release Monday.

Additionally, the blue carpet will be rolled out for guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World resort and Disneyland Park.

The company’s online store, shopDisney, will offer free shipping in the U.S. and Europe from November 12 to November 14 to subscribers of Disney+. Beginning today, however, customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars will be available for a limited time.

Continuing on the digital front, the House of Mouse’s publisher, Disney Publishing Worldwide, will begin to offer select $0.99 eBooks through November 17.

For collectors, Disney is teaming up with Funko! And beginning Friday, there will be a 10% discount on Disney+ products. Customers must use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY on funko.com for the discount.

The company WizKids, most known for its HeroClix game, is offering an exclusive 5% off Disney product and a Marvel gift on purchases beginning today if you use the same discount code: DISNEYPLUSDAY.

At the movies, between Friday November 12 and Sunday November 14, more than 200 AMC Theatres will join in on the celebration by offering four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite (Disney) movies. Each movie will feature a surprise short, and guests won’t know which movie is being shown until the screening begins. Tickets for these surprise screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase. You can check AMCTheatres.comAMCtheatres.com to find out which theatres are participating.

Lastly, the company announced that these additional titles would be dropping on the platform Friday as well:

A new documentary titled “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience

“Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release

“Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye,” an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series

The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

The recent Disney Channel Original Movie Spin where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her

All episodes of Fancy Nancy season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior

Be sure to follow Disney Plus on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and first looks at upcoming content throughout the day, beginning at 6:00AM PST.

Beginning at 8:00AM PST, subscribers will be treated to specials from Pixar and Marvel in-app, as well as other surprises.

