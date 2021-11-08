James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has Begun Filming

After a few years at DC working on The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has finally returned to Marvel Studios to begin filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will also include filming on Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. Gunn took to his Twitter to share the news with an awesome photo of the cast.

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

Read: ‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ Writer Qui Nguyen Working on a Marvel Studios Project

Story details on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being kept under wraps, but the last we saw the Guardians was at the end of Avengers: Endgame where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Will Poulter also joins the cast as Adam Warlock.

At Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige announced that James Gunn will direct the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The special is expected to premiere on Disney+ in December of 2022, but no official release date for the actual film has been set.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Related