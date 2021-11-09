RUMOR: Chloé Zhao Being Courted To Direct Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Film

As if winning a few Oscars and directing one of the most talked-about superhero films in quite a while hadn’t already made Chloé Zhao’s year, perhaps this will.

According to the site One Take News, the Academy Award-winning director is reportedly the top choice for Kevin Feige’s previously announced Star Wars project, written by Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron. Some sources close to the site even say that she’s actually already attached. Regardless, it seems as if Eternals was just the start of a very long and fruitful friendship between Zhao and the House of Mouse.

Last month, Chloé Zhao hinted at the possibility of taking on a Star Wars project, “Hmmmm. I have to tread very carefully with what I say here. [laughs] Yes. Let’s just say, it’s a world I have so much reverence for because it was such an important part of my life. [laugh]”

Now, because this story has not been reported on by a major trade or confirmed by Lucasfilm, we urge you all to take this with a grain of salt. One thing that points to this being a very much real report is the fact that scooper Jordan Maison was very quick to back it up.

For those who don’t know Maison, he’s got a pretty good track record in this space.

While confirmation and more info on Feige’s crossover in a galaxy far, far away are certainly on the way, we’ll just have to maintain our Jedi-like patience in the meantime.

SOURCE: One Take News

