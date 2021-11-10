‘Andor’ Hitting Disney+ Summer 2022

The Walt Disney Company has given a release window for the Disney+ Rogue One spin-off series Andor. The announcement was made today during Disney’s earnings call.

Andor will make it’s debut on the streaming service in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. That means the possible release timeline is somewhere between July 1st and September 30th next year. This is the same timeline Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, also announced today.

“Andor follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Also reprising their roles are Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Alistair Petrie as General Draven, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, with newcomers Stellan Skarsgard (Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End), Denise Gough (The Kid Who Would Be King), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Kyle Soller (Anna Karenia), and Robert Emms (Chernobyl) all in unknown roles.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, wrote and serve as showrunner for the series, which takes place five years before the events of the film. Directors on the project include Toby Haynes (Black Mirror), Ben Caron (The Crown), and Susanna White (Nanny McPhee Returns). Additional writers on the series include Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff (The Americans).

