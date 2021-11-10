‘Ms. Marvel’ Confirmed For a Summer 2022 Release

After months of speculation on a release timeline, The Walt Disney Company confirmed today that Ms. Marvel will be coming to Disney+ next Summer. The news came today during Disney’s Q4 earnings call. Comic Book’s Jenna Anderson shared the news on Twitter.

The Disney Investor call just confirmed — we're getting #MsMarvel in Q4 (July-September) of 2022! https://t.co/HGXUvpx7Yq — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) November 10, 2021

Based on the popular comics revolving around 16-year-old Pakistani-American and New Jersey native Kamala Khan, the forthcoming Disney+ series will chronicle her origin and journey to becoming the MCU’s first Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani, who is also set to appear alongside Brie Larson in the Captain Marvel sequel recently retitled to The Marvel’s. The series also stars the Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Farhan Akhtar.

We can expect more news and possibly our first teaser for the series during Disney+ Day this Friday, November 12.

