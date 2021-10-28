RUMOUR: Zawe Ashton’s Villian Role in ‘The Marvels’ Revealed?

Way back in February it was reported that Zawe Ashton had been cast in The Marvels then titled Captain Marvel 2. All that we knew of her role was that she would be playing the movie’s villain.

Zawe Ashton is set to play a new version of an old Marvel character.

Now, thanks to our friends at Murphy’s Multiverse we may now know who Ashton will be playing.

According to their sources, Ashton will portray a gender-swapped version of such a minor character from the Marvel comics that he’s only appeared in 3 comics.

Ael-Dan as he appears in Marvel Comics.

Ael-Dan is a Kree general who works alongside General Dar-Benn in assassinating the sitting emperor before their reign comes to an end in Operation Galactic Storm.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the film version of Ael-Dan has been described as both a general and a Kree emperor, but they cannot confirm whether the character will be one, the other or possibly both.

As for the plot of The Marvels, the site states that it will pick up 30 years after Captain Marvel where Carol Danvers will find herself at odds with a new Kree government.

Currently set for release on February 17th, 2023, The Marvels will see three different versions of Captain/Ms. Marvel come together with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (although we don’t yet know what moniker Monica will go by).