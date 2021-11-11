Rumour: New Animated ‘X-Men’ Series Heading to Disney+ in 2023

The X-Men have had a long history television with appearances spanning from 1966 to 2018, and despite there being two live-action series, it’s the animated shows that have managed to stand the test of time. And yet, we haven’t had an animated X-Men series since 2011’s Wolverine and the X-Men, but it seems that is about to change!

Jean Grey, Jubilee and Cyclops in X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997).

Geeks WorldWide have reported that their sources from within Marvel Studios have informed them that an animated X-Men series is in development for Disney+. The site couldn’t clarify whether it’ll be connected to X-Men: The Animated Series or the upcoming MCU “Mutants” project, but they do believe that the series will be something completely brand new.

This will be Disney’s first project based upon the X-Men property after gaining the rights as part of the 20th Century Fox purchase. Production on the series is set to start in 2023.

