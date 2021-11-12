Andy Samberg, John Mulaney Swear New ‘Chip ‘N Dale’ Film Isn’t A Reboot, Release Date Announced

Dempsey Pillot November 12, 2021 1 min read

With so much news coming out (already) on Disney+ Day, it’s easy for something things to get lost in the shuffle.

Amidst all the chaos, news about Disney’s upcoming Chip ‘N Dale project, Rescue Rangers.

While the live-action project seems like a reboot, the film’s stars Andy Samberg and John Mulaney swear it isn’t. Instead, they insist it’s a “comeback”. You can check out the promotional video they made about it too below.

Additionally, it was announced this morning that the film is targeting a Spring 2022 release on Disney+.

Stay tuned for more news on projects like this throughout the rest of the day.

SOURCE: Disney+

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Becomes One of Letterboxd’s Worst Reviewed Films

November 13, 2021 Jordan Simmons
1 min read

Disney Reveals First Look at ‘She-Hulk’

November 12, 2021 Jordan Simmons
1 min read

Disney Announces ‘Marvel Zombies’ For Disney+

November 12, 2021 Maxance Vincent

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Becomes One of Letterboxd’s Worst Reviewed Films

November 13, 2021 Jordan Simmons
2 min read

‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Undergo Major Reshoots

November 12, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Disney Reveals First Look at ‘She-Hulk’

November 12, 2021 Jordan Simmons
1 min read

Disney Announces ‘Marvel Zombies’ For Disney+

November 12, 2021 Maxance Vincent