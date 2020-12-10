John Mulaney and Andy Samberg to Star in Disney+’s ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Reboot

Comedian John Mulaney and Palm Spring star Andy Samberg have joined the cast of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which has been officially announced for Disney+, something we exclusively reported on.

The feature film will hit the service in spring 2022 and is a combination of live-action and computer animation. Seth Rogen (The Lion King) will cameo in the film, which Disney teased during its investor day. Akiva Schaffer directs the picture, reteaming him with his The Lonely Island group member Samberg.

Production on the live-action/CGI hybrid is set to begin filming next spring in Los Angeles, California.

David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, who produced The Muppets as well as Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast are producing.

The film was written by How I Met Your Mother writing duo Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, Barry Schwartz wrote a previous draft of the script.

The original Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers series was produced by Disney Television Animation (formerly Walt Disney Television Animation). Created by Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove, the series premiered on The Disney Channel on March 4, 1989. The series followed Chip and Dale, who start a detective agency, Rescue Rangers, along with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper. The pint-sized detectives deal with crimes that are often “too small” for the police to handle, usually with other animals as their clients. The gang frequently find themselves going up against two particular arch-villains: Mafia-style tabby cat Fat Cat and mad scientist Norton Nimnul.

The final episode aired on November 19, 1990. From 1990 to 1993 reruns of the show were aired as a part of the popular Disney Afternoon lineup, which also included hit series such as DuckTales, Tale Spin, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop, Adventures of the Gummi Bears, amongst others. The series’ entire run is available (as one season) in HD on Disney+.