‘Predator’ Prequel ‘Prey’ Gets A Summer 2022 Release

Jordan Simmons November 12, 2021 1 min read

After the lacklustre box office performance of 2018’s The Predator, which was also riddled with controversy regarding an outright weird casting choice from director Shane Black, Disney will be presenting a new and fresh take on the long-running series.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), Prey will take us back to 1719, where a young Native American woman (Amber Midthunder) will come face-to-face with the alien monsters in order to prove her worth as a warrior.

Prey will be the fifth instalment in the franchise and will be released on Hulu (US), Disney+, Star+ & Disney+ Hotstar in 2022.

