Festival of Fantasy Parade Set To Return Soon

A trusted source says the popular parade will head down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. in January

While character cavalcades have stemmed the time between the re-opening of Walt Disney World and the “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade,” a return to “normal” needs to have folks lining up to enjoy multiple parades during the day.

So far, no dice.

However, a trusted source recently messaged The DisInsider to say, “IDK if you would want to run this at DisInsider but Festival of Fantasy Parade is planned to return in January at Magic Kingdom.”

Yes, we would like to run it.

And yes, we would like to run with it!

Still listed on the official Disney website as, “Temporarily Unavailable,” the Festival of Fantasy Parade “celebrates the spirit of Disney as Magic Kingdom park comes alive with music and dance during a tribute to the tales of Fantasyland.”

DisneyWorld.com adds:

Imge: Disney

Magic Marches Down the Street : The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come.

See Disney Characters and Much More: Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters, colorfully costumed performers on stilts, pendulums and swings—and even a fire-breathing dragon. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

However, the fire-breathing dragon and the rest of the cadre of colorful characters have been mostly sidelined since March 2020.

Image: Disney

But, if folks remain in need of some normalcy, seeing a parade regularly roll through the Magic Kingdom might just do the trick.

Our source did not have much to add in the way of specifics beyond January 2022. However, we’ll be on the lookout for more information — official or otherwise — as it makes its way toward the train station.

In the meantime, check out a video from just before the parade’s “first” debut (back in 2014):

