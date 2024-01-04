Everything that’s Coming to the Disney Parks in 2024

The first week of 2024 is almost out, so we thought it would be fun to recap all the new exciting additions and updates that are coming to the Disney Parks this year.

While some of the announcements have come with specific opening dates and details, others still require confirmation that will probably come later in 2024.

Let’s get into it.

2024 New Disney attractions and updates with confirmed opening dates

1. Pixar Place Hotel Opening

Where? By Disney California Adventure park.

When? January 30th.

As you may remember, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel was announced to be reimagined as Pixar Place Hotel in 2022, but now we are closer to see the final results once the hotel opens later this month.

This will be the very first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the US and so it will feature themed guest rooms, lobby, rooftop pool area, play court, food, merch, and more.

The Great Maple – Modern American Eatery restaurant will also be making a comeback along with the hotel’s opening with new dinning offerings for the whole family to enjoy.

2. Disneyland Hotel Reopening

Where? Disneyland Paris.

When? January 25th.

Also coming later this month is the grand reopening of the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris after being closed for refurbishment for several months.

The 5-star hotel’s interior is said to be reimagined from top to bottom by drawing inspiration from Disney classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, and also from more contemporary additions such as Frozen, Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon, among many others.

3. Return of Fantasmic!

Where? Disneyland.

When? May 24th.

The highly anticipated return of fan-favorite show Fantastic will finally happen in May 2024.

It will still take place in the Rivers of America in Disneyland park and it’s been announced to feature the return of the beloved Peter Pan scene, new special effects, and a new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent (no word yet if her dragon form will return though).

4. Fantasy Springs Opening

Where? Tokyo DisneySea.

When? June 6th.

Perhaps the most exciting event in this list, 2024 is finally the year where we’ll see the opening of the 8th themed port of Tokyo DisneySea: Fantasy Springs.

It will feature 3 amazing brand new areas: Rapunzel’s Forest, Peter Pan’s Never Land and Frozen Kingdom, along with the new Fantasy Springs Hotel that will also be integrated right within the park, which will surely be exciting for all guests.

2024 new Disney attractions and updates with no confirmed opening dates

1. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening

Where? Disneyland & Magic Kingdom.

Tiana’s Palace opened last September in Disneyland and many guests have already been delighted by Tiana’s delicious food, but now the wait is almost over so they can experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

It’s been described as an adventure that Tiana, Prince Naveen and Louis the alligator take through the titular bayou in order to prepare to host a unique Mardi Gras celebration. New songs and new characters will be featured in the attraction, along with the characters we all know and love.

As we previously reported, an exact opening date has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be sometime in late 2024.

2. New updates to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Where? Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disneyland Paris.

New stories and new characters, including Ashoka, are making their way to the Star Tours – The Adventures Continue in the forementioned parks this year, but no further details nor an exact opening date have been announced just yet.

We also have no word on when or if these new additions will be coming to the attraction in Tokyo Disneyland as well.

3. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza

Where? EPCOT.

After multiple disappointing delays, the multiyear transformation of EPCOT is finally nearing the finish line as CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza are expected to open sometime in 2024.

CommuniCore Hall is said to be a new gallery space for exhibitions, while CommuniCore Plaza is meant to be a new space for concert festivals and other kinds of musical entertainment.

4. Reimagined The Little Mermaid Show

Where? Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fans of Voyage of The Little Mermaid were able to breathe a little easy once it was announced that a brand new The Little Mermaid show would be taking its place.

Not many details have been announced, other that it will feature a new show aesthetic and design including new set pieces and effects. It will be refreshing to see what the Imagineers and the Disney Theatrical Group have in store to give this story a new life.

5. Updates in Country Bear Jamboree

Where? Magic Kingdom

For the first time since 2012, the Country Bear Jamboree will be updating its setlist so that it will now include country-inspired reinterpretations of fan-favorite Disney songs such as The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book.

While it’s confirmed that this update will take place in Walt Disney World sometime in 2024, it has not been confirmed when or if it will be integrated into the Tokyo Disneyland version of the attraction.

Which of these attractions are you most excited to see opening or return? Let us know in the comments below.

And don’t forget to stay tuned at The DisInsider.com to be the first to know as soon as new updates and opening dates are announced.

