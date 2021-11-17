20th Century’s ‘Boston Strangler’ Film Adds 3 More Actors

Dempsey Pillot November 17, 2021 1 min read

According to Deadline, Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), and Chris Cooper (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) are the latest actors to join Keira Knightley in 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler film.

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin, the film will tell the true story of Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the first reporter to connect the Strangler’s murders and In an effort to raise awareness about the Strangler’s predatory existence, Loretta suffered through the systematic sexism of the 1960’s. With the help of another reporter named Jean Cole, she was able to push through and shed light on the corrupt system reluctant to pursue the serial killer.

It’s unclear who the three actors will be playing in the film; however, production is slated to begin next month in Boston.

Ridley Scott will produce.

SOURCE: Deadline

