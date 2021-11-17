Seth Rogen Drops The First Teaser For Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’

By now, we’ve all seen the photos of Lily James and Sebastian Stan in costume as the late ’90s versions of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, but Wednesday evening we finally got our first look at the series the actors are playing the real life lovebirds in.

Seriously! Following the lead of the twitter account for Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, Seth Rogen tweeted the teaser to the highly anticipated series Pam & Tommy without warning. You can check it out below!

Say hi to PAM & TOMMY. pic.twitter.com/qedN6MdycK — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 18, 2021

Like Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, we now know when to expect Pam & Tommy as well. The series will hit the streamer February 2, 2022.

Based on a pitch by Rogen and his partner in crime, Evan Goldberg, the series will revolve around the 3 year relationship between the Baywatch bombshell and Mötley Crüe’s drummer, which was the subject of constant media attention. More specifically, it’ll dissect the fallout they had as a result of their sex tape going public.

Seth Rogen will also co-star, alongside Disney alums Lily James and Sebastian Stan, as the man who stole the couple’s sex tape. Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling will appear too

Craig Gillespie, who previously worked with Stan on I, Tonya will helm the eight-episode series, and Rob Siegel (The Wrestler) will pen the project.

