Natasha Liu Bordizzo Joins ‘Ahsoka’ as Sabine Wren

The Disney+ Ahsoka series has finally found its Sabine Wren! Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) has been cast as the Star Wars: Rebels character opposite Rosario Dawson in the Disney+ Star Wars series, Deadline has learned.

Read: ‘Andor’ Hitting Disney+ Summer 2022

Sabine Wren, who was voiced on Rebels by Tiya Sircaris, is a young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout, and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives.

Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka Tano, who first appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen will return after his appearance in next years Obi-Wan Kenobi and reprise his role as Darth Vader.

Ahsoka is expected to take place 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi. Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago. Based on characters from the “Star Wars” franchise. A spinoff of the TV series “The Mandalorian”.

The series is developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in conjunction with their work on The Mandalorian.

The streamer is looking to begin production in March 2022 and will shoot through next Fall, and eyeing a 2023 release.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related