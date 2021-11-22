Halle Bailey Continues Work on ‘The Little Mermaid’

Filming on The Little Mermaid wrapped earlier this Summer, however, production is far from over. Earlier today, star Halle Bailey took to her Instagram story to share she is getting back to work on the highly-anticipated Disney live-action remake.

The image shared is her walking into the ADR studio. For those who do not know what ADR (automated dialogue replacement) is, it is a technique used to improve the sound quality of an actor’s dialogue after filming has ended. Recorded in a post-production studio, ADR tracks offer clean audio that is free from background noises or flubbed lines. They want their new Ariel to sound as perfect as can be, Bailey already has a fantastic voice so not that much work should be needed.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Into The Woods), The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto). The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, and Javier Bardem (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as King Triton. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

Released in 1989, Disney’s animated classic centered on a young mermaid named Ariel, who is captivated by the world upon the surface. When she falls in love with a human prince, she makes a deal with a villainous sea witch to become human, herself, and earn his love before the agreed time runs out.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26, 2023.

