Kathleen Kennedy Teases The Return Of A Few Sequel Trilogy Characters

The sequel trilogy might be over, but that doesn’t mean that Lucasfilm is finished with those characters. At least that’s what Kathleen Kennedy says.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, regarding The Book of Boba Fett, the head of Lucasfilm hinted that we probably haven’t seen the last of any of those characters and that they could very well pop up again in future projects.

More specifically, she says, “Certainly, those are not characters we’re going to forget. They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well.”

It should come as no surprise that the studio isn’t done with those characters as it was never really done with Luke, Leia, or Han. The same can be said about Obi-Wan and Anakin, who will return next year for the “rematch of the century” in the Disney+ sequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

For a while it seemed as John Boyega had moved on from the franchise, as he had even stated so in an interview with Variety; however earlier this year he clarified those comments and said he’d absolutely be open to return.

Given that Oscar Isaac has seemingly renewed his relationship with Disney through Marvel, playing Moon Knight in the titular Disney+ series, it doesn’t seem like he’d turn down an offer to return either.

And even while Daisy Ridley has publicly said that the sequel trilogy ended Rey’s arc, there’s an argument to be made that the story of Rey Skywalker has yet to be told.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

SOURCE: Empire, Variety, IGN

