‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Coming to Disney+ December 15

Ron’s Gone Wrong from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation. and Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes starts streaming on Disney+ just in time for the holidays on December 15. Witness the crazy adventures between a B*Bot and his human best friend, as they discover self-acceptance and courage along the way. In addition to streaming on Disney+, the movie will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 15.

In Ron’s Gone Wrong, Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

The movie is directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez. Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay produce with executive producers Sarah Smith, Peter Baynham, and Elisabeth Murdoch. The movie is written by Sarah Smith and Peter Baynham with music by Henry Jackman.

The movie stars Jack Dylan Grazer as Barney Pudowski, Zach Galifianakis as Ron, Olivia Colman as Donka Pudowski, Ed Helms as Graham Pudowski, Justice Smith as Marc Wydell Rob Delaney as Andrew Morris, Kylie Cantrall as Savannah Meades, Marcus Scribner as Alex, Ricardo Hurtado as Rich, and Thomas Barbusca as Jayden.

The movie will also be available on Blu-ray and at all digital stores such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu with exclusive bonus features.

