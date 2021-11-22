‘Ratatouille’ & ‘Finding Nemo’ Join Letterboxd’s One Million Watched Club

The popularity of Disney movies isn’t slowing down, especially on Letterboxd, where the company has recently had two films join the coveted One Million Watched Club.

For those who don’t know. Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie fans, and it allows members to log, review and discuss all things movies.

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is quite self-explanatory – it’s a list of films that one million members have watched.

On November 9th, Ratatouille became the fifth animated film and third entry for Pixar Animation Studios. However, just two days ago, it was joined by Finding Nemo.

The addition of Ratatouille makes it the only Pixar film in the list that isn’t a member of IMDb’s Top 250 movies of all-time.

At the time of writing, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse remains the only non-Disney animated film on the list – however, it is the highest-rated, standing as the 17th highest rated film on Letterboxd.

According to the official Letterboxd One Million Watched List, the next Disney movies to join will be:

The Incredibles

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Wall-E

Thor: Ragnarok

Spider-Man: Homecoming*

Star Wars

*A co-production between Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios.

You can also follow members of The Disinsider team on Letterboxd below:

